New Regulations to Protect Teenagers from Unwanted Contact on Social Media

Meta has announced stricter regulations aimed at protecting teenagers from unwanted contact, following recent changes made to enhance teenagers’ experience on its social applications.

Previously, Meta limited the ability for adults over the age of 19 to send messages to teenagers who do not follow them. The company also restricted the type and number of messages that someone who is not being followed can send in a text without images.

The new regulation, announced today, disables the ability for teenagers to receive messages from anyone who is not following or connected with them on Instagram, including other teenagers. When the regulation is activated, teenagers will only receive messages from individuals who are already following them or are connected with them. According to Meta, teenagers with “under supervision” accounts will need permission from their parents to change this setting.

The new default setting will apply to all teenagers under the age of 16 (or under the age of 18 in certain countries). Those affected will receive a notification informing them of the new changes to Instagram at the top of their feed. In addition to Instagram, Meta revealed that it is also modifying default settings on Messenger so that those under the age of 16 (or under the age of 18 in certain countries) will only receive messages from friends on Facebook or individuals they are connected with through phone contacts.

Finally, Meta plans to release a new feature that will help protect teenagers from the display of unwanted and potentially inappropriate images in their messages from individuals they are already connected with.

