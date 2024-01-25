New Safety Measures Implemented Meta Platforms to Protect Teenagers

In response to increasing regulatory pressure and heightened concerns over the safety of teenage users, Meta Platforms is enforcing additional safety measures on its popular social platforms, Instagram and Facebook. These new measures come on the heels of recent commitments made Meta’s parent company, WhatsApp, to enhance content protection for teenagers.

The decision to strengthen safety measures follows regulatory scrutiny, particularly after allegations were made a former Meta employee during a testimony before the US Congress. The former employee claimed that Meta was aware of cases of harassment and other potential risks faced teenagers on its platforms but had not taken sufficient action.

As part of the new measures, Meta revealed that teenagers using Instagram will no longer automatically receive private messages from individuals they do not follow or have a connection with on the platform. Additionally, parental approval will be required for certain changes within the application, ensuring a level of supervision and protection.

For Messenger, Meta is implementing age-based restrictions. User accounts below the age of 16 and individuals under 18 in certain regions will only be able to receive messages from friends on Facebook or contacts connected through phone numbers. Furthermore, a reliable protective measure will be put in place to prohibit adults above the age of 19 from sending personal messages to teenagers who do not follow them.

Meta Platforms avoids disclosing the exact number of customers under the age of 18. The announced new measures aim to address concerns expressed regulators and underscore Meta’s commitment to creating a safer online environment for its young users.

