New Study Reveals Surprising Trends in Children’s Online Habits

A recent study on children’s online habits has uncovered interesting trends and preferences in technology use among kids aged 4 to 18. According to the study, children spent an average of 112 minutes a day on TikTok, the popular short-video app, in 2023, marking an increase from 107 minutes the previous year. While YouTube remains the largest streaming platform for this age group worldwide, children spent about 60% more time on TikTok last year.

The study, which drew data from the digital habits of 400,000 families and schools globally, provides insights into children’s habits and technology usage on mobile devices and computers. It focused on selected markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Australia, and France. What sets this study apart is its reliance on actual technology usage children, rather than relying solely on survey questions. However, the data may not be entirely representative of children’s digital habits, as it only represents households and schools using the Qustodio parental control software.

Nevertheless, the study reveals general trends in how children of various ages engage with technology.

When it comes to the use of emerging technologies, the study specifically examined the use of artificial intelligence. Although the ChatGPT application from OpenAI was launched on iOS in May and on Android in July, the study focused solely on the use of the OpenAI website. Globally, nearly 20% of children had access to the website in the previous year, making it the 18th most visited website of the year.

As for streaming platforms, children spent 27% more time consuming streaming services compared to the previous year. However, there was a decrease in viewing time for platforms like Netflix and Disney+, while YouTube saw an increase.

