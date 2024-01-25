New Title: Golden Age Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Where to Watch

The highly anticipated second season of the hit series, “Golden Age,” is set to premiere on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. This historical drama, created Julian Fellowes, the mastermind behind Downton Abbey, takes place in 19th-century New York and follows the rise of a female protagonist.

Cast and Plot of Golden Age Season 2

The second season will feature most of the main cast from the first season, including:

– Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell

– Nathan Lane as Ward McAllister

– Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook

– Christine Baranski as Agnes Van Rhijn

– Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook

– Denée Benton as Peggy Scott

– Blake Ritson as Oscar Van Rhijn

– Morgan Spectre as George Russell

– Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell

While the plot of the second season has not been fully revealed, the first trailer hints that protagonist Bertha will rely on negotiations and discussions rather than weapons to overcome her adversaries.

Where to Watch Golden Age Season 2

The series will air on HBO’s main channel and will be available for streaming on the Max platform. Episodes will be released simultaneously with the live television broadcast. Viewers can also revisit the first season of the series, which is currently available on Max.

Sources:

– Max Platform (www.maxplatform.com)

– HBO (www.hbo.com)