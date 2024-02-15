New Title: Halifax Authorities Charge Samuel Shaji with Impersonation in Antisemitic Social Media Post

Halifax authorities have filed charges against Samuel Shaji for impersonation in relation to an antisemitic social media post linked to the account of a former government employee in October 2023. The security authorities of Halifax received a report on October 17 that someone attempted to gain access to the account – without being the account owner – and send the post on behalf of the account owner.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Samuel Shaji, is expected to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face the impersonation charge. While the police did not disclose the account owner’s name in the press release, Nargis DeMolitor, who had previously worked as a special advisor to the Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration of Nova Scotia, was dismissed due to the allegation.

DeMolitor denies writing the post, which stated, “Israel must stop being the Nazis of the 21st century. The darkness of innocent Palestinians for political gain is inhumane and dictatorial. Free Palestine now…”. She claims that this post was made Shaji, someone she had hired to manage her account between January and March 2023.

