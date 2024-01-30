New Title: “Uncovering the Untold Story: A Controversial Police Handling of a Californian Woman’s Abduction”

In a shocking turn of events, the police force in Vallejo, California has come under scrutiny for their handling of the abduction case involving Denise Huskins. The release of the documentary “American Nightmare” has depicted them as incompetent officers who prioritized criticism from the victim’s doubters over solving the crime.

The documentary delves into the harrowing experience of Huskins and her then-boyfriend, Aaron Quinn. On March 23, 2015, they were blindfolded and drugged an intruder who broke into Quinn’s home. Huskins was kidnapped and taken to a lakeside cabin in Tahoe, where she was sexually assaulted.

Vallejo Police Department has faced heavy criticism on social media for their mishandling of the abduction and rape case of Denise Huskins in 2015. Image from Netflix.

Through footage provided the police and the FBI, featured in the Netflix documentary, detective Mat Mustard relentlessly interrogates Quinn in an interview room. Meanwhile, Huskins was being transported to Utah on a bus her captor.

Mustard, shockingly acclaimed as “Officer of the Year,” neglected to even check Quinn’s phone, which the kidnapper had been pinging. Online commentators were particularly outraged Mustard’s comment to Huskins’ mother, Jane Remmele, when she mentioned that her daughter had previously been a victim of sexual assault.

Eventually, Matthew Muller, a Harvard-educated lawyer and former soldier, was arrested and sentenced to prison for the crime, after a police officer in Lake Tahoe found one of Huskins’ hairs inside a pair of ski goggles at his cabin.

Huskins and Quinn, who ultimately got married, resolved their lawsuit against the city of Vallejo and its police force for a settlement of $2.5 million.

