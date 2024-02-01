New Title: Unsettling Crime Exposed: Son’s Shocking Arrest for Patricide and Disturbing Online Video

In a shocking turn of events, a Pennsylvania man shocked the residents of Middletown when he was charged with the murder of his father and the gruesome display of his decapitated head in a YouTube video. The 32-year-old Justin Mohn was arrested on Wednesday, accused of first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, and possession of a crime tool, as confirmed the local prosecutor.

The tragedy unfolded on Tuesday night when Mohn’s mother called the police out of concern for her son. Upon arriving at the family home in Middletown, authorities discovered Mohn’s 68-year-old father beheaded in a bathroom, with blood stains and a knife found nearby, according to the prosecutor’s statement.

Following the murder, Mohn uploaded a 14-minute video on YouTube titled “Mohn’s Militia – Calling Arms for American Patriots,” where he showcased his father’s decapitated head twice, addressing him name and declaring that he is now “forever in hell.” Additionally, he denounced his father as a traitor and expressed his opposition to the Biden administration, proclaiming himself as the leader of a militia.

Mohn’s mother informed the police that she hadn’t seen her son since 2 p.m. local time and that his car was missing. Just a few hours after the police response, authorities arrested Mohn at Fort Indiantown Gap, a National Guard training center located in Lebanon County, approximately 110 miles away from the family home.

The details of this horrific murder and the incomprehensible content of the video have deeply shaken the local community. Authorities are currently investigating the motive behind the killing and continue to gather more information to determine the exact causes that led to this heinous crime. The tragic loss of a family member and the inexplicable violence underscore the need for further study and understanding of human psychology and the motivations behind a dangerous dependence on violence.

