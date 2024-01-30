New Title: WhatsApp Chat Storage: Beyond Google Drive

WhatsApp revealed last year that the backup storage for your chats would be counted towards Google Drive. Although this update currently only affects beta users on Android, it is likely to be made available to other users in the future. This means that managing the storage on your Google Drive becomes crucial, so you can create backups of your WhatsApp chats while still having enough space for other media files.

Google currently offers 15GB of free storage on Google Drive, which includes documents, files, photos, and videos. However, there is an alternative solution for managing WhatsApp backups without using Google Drive. You can utilize the phone’s built-in backup tool to transfer WhatsApp data between two phones when switching. Nevertheless, backups on Google Drive always provide greater flexibility and reliability.

If you do not wish to create backups of your chats in your Google Account, you can still transfer them between Android devices using WhatsApp’s “Transfer Chats” feature. To perform the transfer, certain permissions on the device are required, as well as a Wi-Fi connection and proximity between the two phones.

These are some of the basic guidelines for transferring your chat history from your old device to the new one. WhatsApp promises to notify users 30 days prior to the release of the update for the public version of the application. Although it is expected to happen in the first half of 2024, we should wait for the official announcement for specific timelines.

