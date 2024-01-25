New Title: ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3 Premiere Postponed until 2025: A Fresh Perspective

The highly anticipated third season of the popular series ‘Yellowjackets’ will not premiere until 2025, as announced executive producers Ashley Lyle, Jonathan Lisco, and Bart Nickerson. The postponement is due to the strikes the screenwriters and actors, which have caused delays in the production of the show. Production on the series was halted just one day after the start of the WGA strike last May.

‘Yellowjackets’ follows a group of teenagers who are involved in a plane crash in 1996 and the repercussions of the accident years later. The series premiered in 2021 and has received critical acclaim, earning seven Primetime Emmy Awards nominations in its first two seasons, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Despite the delay, the creators of the series have plans for five seasons and state that they remain “on the predetermined schedule” for this. The third season will explore the consequences of the girls’ return home, a significant period that shapes their development as women.

