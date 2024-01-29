New WhatsApp Feature Empowers Users to Communicate with Third-Party Apps

WhatsApp, the messaging app owned Meta, is gearing up to introduce a new feature that will incorporate all incoming messages from third-party apps, according to WABetaInfo. The latest beta update for iOS revealed this new functionality of WhatsApp.

This update is in accordance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a digital market regulation that governs the behavior of major technology companies, particularly those considered “gatekeepers” with significant influence in the digital market. According to reports about WhatsApp, one of the main objectives of the DMA is to allow users to communicate with each other using different messaging apps. WhatsApp is mentioned as one of these companies that will be subjected to the regulations defined in the DMA, as the platform holds a dominant position in the messaging market.

One of the key advantages stemming from the DMA and WhatsApp’s efforts to comply is the introduction of interactivity. This means that users will be able to communicate with other people through various messaging applications while using WhatsApp, offering more multimedia and diverse communication channels and enhancing the overall user experience.

However, WABetaInfo cautioned that users should maintain control over this feature, as they will need to manually enable the interactive service and will have the option not to use it, as stated in Article 7 of the regulations. Additionally, end-to-end encryption should be maintained in the messaging systems to ensure a high level of security for users involved in inter-platform communication.

