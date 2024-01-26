New WhatsApp Update for iOS Introduces Advanced Security Measures

WhatsApp continues to roll out updates, and this time it brings exciting news for iOS users. The latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS, 24.2.10.73, hints at the upcoming availability of passkeys on the app. While passkeys have been accessible for Android devices since last year, iPhone users have eagerly awaited this feature and it seems their wait may soon be over.

A recent report WABetaInfo reveals that the passkey setup screen has been unveiled in the latest iOS beta update. This suggests that passkey support will likely be introduced in the near future.

If you’re unfamiliar with passkeys, they provide a secure way to sign in to your WhatsApp account using biometric authentication such as Face ID or Touch ID. This eliminates the need to remember a six-digit code, making login effortless and enhancing overall account security. By adopting passkeys, the risk of unauthorized access to your account is significantly reduced.

The provided screenshot showcases the passkey setup screen in WhatsApp for iOS. Users will have the option to enable passkeys or continue using the traditional passcode method. Passkeys can be disabled at any time through the app’s settings. In cases where passkeys are not available on a particular device, users can still request a six-digit code for login.

It is highly recommended to switch to passkeys for added security. In fact, other popular apps such as X (formerly Twitter) have already implemented this feature on iOS. Passkeys also come in handy when you’re unable to request a login code for any reason.

While the exact release date for the passkey feature on iOS has not been confirmed, it is expected to be available soon. As an Android user who has already embraced passkeys on multiple apps, the integration of this feature to the iOS version of WhatsApp is an exciting prospect.

FAQ:

Q: What are passkeys in WhatsApp?

A: Passkeys allow users to securely sign in to their WhatsApp account using biometric authentication like Face ID or Touch ID, eliminating the need for a six-digit code.

Q: How do I enable passkeys on WhatsApp for iOS?

A: Once available, you will find the option to enable passkeys in the WhatsApp settings.

Q: Can I disable passkeys once enabled?

A: Yes, passkeys can be disabled at any time through the app’s settings.

Q: What should I do if passkeys are not available on my device?

A: If passkeys are not available on your device, you can still request a six-digit code for login.

Q: Why should I switch to passkeys?

A: Passkeys provide added security and streamline the login process, making it easier and more secure to access your WhatsApp account.

Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below if you have already switched to passkeys or are planning to do so.

Source: [WhatsApp](https://www.whatsapp.com/)