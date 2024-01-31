Nicola Sturgeon to Testify in Ongoing Covid-19 Inquiry

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is scheduled to give her testimony in the ongoing UK Covid-19 Inquiry, which has attracted significant attention due to the controversy surrounding the deletion of WhatsApp messages. The inquiry, presided over Baroness Heather Hallett, will take place in Edinburgh.

Although Ms. Sturgeon has stated that she did not keep the messages on her personal devices, she assures that she was able to retrieve copies to submit to the inquiry. Informal messages were already provided to the inquiry last year. It is important to note that Scottish Government ministers and officials have emphasized that important decisions were regularly recorded on the official system, even if the original messages themselves were deleted in accordance with policy guidelines.

In recent weeks, several prominent figures from Ms. Sturgeon’s government have already appeared before the inquiry to address the issue of deleted WhatsApp messages. Liz Lloyd, the former chief of staff, has denied allegations that a decision regarding guest limits at weddings was made hastily. Last Thursday, the current First Minister, Humza Yousaf, issued a clear apology for the government’s mishandling of requests for WhatsApp messages, acknowledging their inadequate response.

Furthermore, Mr. Yousaf has initiated an external review into the government’s use of mobile messaging, with the aim of bringing clarity to the matter. Questions may also arise regarding Ms. Sturgeon’s decision to provide her SNP email address to Professor Devi Sridhar, a public health expert, for private communication. It should be noted that any relevant emails received Ms. Sturgeon were forwarded to the Scottish Government and are available to the inquiry if required.

The ongoing inquiry has also heard testimonies from former Scottish Government ministers Kate Forbes and John Swinney, who addressed issues such as the manual deletion of messages and the absence of documented minutes for “gold command” meetings. As part of the review process, the Scottish Government has appointed an external team to investigate the use of non-corporate technology and mobile messaging apps within the government and their interaction with statutory public inquiries.

Nicola Sturgeon’s testimony is highly anticipated and is expected to provide further insight into the controversial issue of deleted WhatsApp messages during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Sources:

– government.co.uk

– snp.org

FAQ