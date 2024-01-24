Nicola Sturgeon’s Statement on WhatsApp Messages during the Pandemic

In the midst of the ongoing Covid Inquiry, Nicola Sturgeon, the former First Minister of Scotland, has responded to allegations regarding the deletion of her WhatsApp messages during the pandemic. In her statement, she clarified that while the messages were no longer on her device, the Inquiry possesses copies of her messages exchanged through “informal means.” This assertion aims to address the accusations of concealing her communication with ministers and advisors.

Sturgeon emphasized that she does not intend to provide constant updates on the inquiry but rather plans to answer questions openly and directly during her testimony at the end of the month. This decision was made out of respect for everyone affected the pandemic.

Contrary to certain media reports, Sturgeon confirmed that the Inquiry has access to the messages between her and those with whom she frequently communicated through informal channels. Although the messages were not stored on her personal device, Sturgeon managed to obtain copies and submitted them to the Inquiry. She emphasized that her use of informal messaging was limited, as she adhered to the Scottish Government’s policy passing handwritten notes to her private office for proper recording and handling.

Sturgeon reiterated that she never relied on WhatsApp for decision-making during the pandemic and clarified that she was not part of any messaging groups. Her response comes as a response to allegations of deleted WhatsApp messages, indicating her willingness to transparently address the matter at hand providing copies to the Inquiry.

FAQ:

1. What are the allegations addressed Nicola Sturgeon regarding her WhatsApp messages during the pandemic?

– Nicola Sturgeon addresses allegations of deleting her WhatsApp messages during the pandemic and emphasizes that copies of these messages have been provided to the Inquiry.

2. What are Nicola Sturgeon’s responses to the accusation that she tried to conceal her communication?

– Nicola Sturgeon asserts that the Inquiry has access to her messages exchanged through informal means and submits copies of them. She also highlights that her use of informal messaging was limited.

3. What information does Nicola Sturgeon provide to the Inquiry regarding her messages?

– Nicola Sturgeon states that while the messages were not retained on her personal device, copies of the messages have been submitted to the Inquiry for review.

4. What was the Scottish Government’s policy regarding the official recording of communications?

– The Scottish Government’s policy involved passing handwritten notes to Nicola Sturgeon’s private office for proper recording and handling.

Definitions:

1. Covid Inquiry: The investigation conducted regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

2. WhatsApp: A messaging application for mobile phones and other devices.

3. Message copies: Duplicates of the messages exchanged through WhatsApp.

4. Inquiry: The process of gathering information and finding answers related to a specific subject.

5. Official recording: The storage and documentation of information in an official and approved system.

Recommended sources:

1. gov.scot (Official website of the Scottish Government)