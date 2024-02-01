Nooryana Najwa Najib Expresses Hope for Her Father’s Return

Nooryana Najwa Najib, the daughter of Malaysia’s former Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, has shared a heartfelt post on Instagram expressing her hope for her father’s return. Accompanied a photo of her father, Nooryana writes, “Always waiting for your return, no matter how long it takes.” Her dedication to her father is captured through the song “Fix You” Coldplay.

Nooryana, who is a member of the executive committee of Wanita Umno, shows her love and support for her father, who is still awaiting a decision from the Reading Administrative Board regarding his application for royal pardon. Dr. Zaleha Mustafa, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), also a member of the Reading Administrative Board, emphasizes that the decisions will be made known through an official announcement the board. Nooryana and her family remain optimistic and await news regarding her father’s future freedom.

