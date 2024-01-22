Olympiacos-OFFI 2-0: Comfortable Victory for the Reds

The game between Olympiacos and the depleted OFFI was a performance worth watching, with Olympiacos ultimately prevailing 2-0. Throughout the match, the Reds were relentless in their pressure and managed to score two goals. The first goal came from Rodrigues in the 19th minute, followed an own goal from Durmisi in the 89th minute. Despite their efforts, Olympiacos’ El Arabi scored two goals that were correctly disallowed due to handball violations. OFFI, on the other hand, struggled to pose a threat on the offensive front, with goalkeeper Epashi being the standout player for the team.

Manager Pedro Martins made several changes to Olympiacos’ lineup in order to give some players a rest and provide opportunities to others. Kostas Tsimikas played on the left flank of the defense, Andreas Bouchalakis played as a number ten, Rodrigues occupied the wings, and El Arabi returned to the top. Travelling to Piraeus with injuries, OFFI was forced to make some necessary changes. Epashi took his position in goal, while Marinakis, Vouros, Giannoulis, and Korovesis formed the defensive line from right to left. In the midfield, Selimovic, Staikos, and Bouzoukis played, with Tsilianidis, Van Dijk, and Lambrou leading the attack.

From the beginning of the match, Olympiacos exerted pressure to score, bombarding Epashi’s goal. Some attempts from Masouras and El Arabi were blocked, but in the 10th minute, Karbalo capitalized on a beautiful combination with Bouchalakis and placed the ball past Epashi. In the following minute, El Arabi scored from Karbalo’s corner, but it was disallowed as he had used his hand. The Reds continued their relentless pressure, while OFFI struggled to retain possession. In the 16th minute, Masouras took a shot, but Epashi deflected it for a corner.

