Online Shopping Fraud: Customer Complaints about Unboxing Adventures

In a recent incident, a man in New Delhi claimed that he received an old, unusable laptop instead of a brand-new one that he had ordered from Flipkart during the Republic Day sale. The customer, Sourav Mukherjee, shared a video on social media platform X, where he can be seen unboxing the laptop. The video shows Mukherjee expressing his disappointment with the product, stating, “I ordered a brand-new Asus Laptop from Flipkart during the Republic Day sale, but I received an old laptop that looks like it came from a trash bin. Don’t trust products you order from online platforms. @flipkartsupport @Flipkart #flipkartscam.”

Mukherjee had expected to receive a black laptop, but upon unboxing, he discovered that it was silver in color. Additionally, the person delivering the laptop can be heard in the video saying, “This looks like a used one.”

In response to Mukherjee’s post on X, Flipkart stated, “We never want you to receive anything other than what you ordered, and we are extremely sorry for this incident. You can count on us to resolve this issue. Please help us providing the details of your order so that we can investigate and assist you further. We await your response.” They also advised not to share order details or personal information on the social media platform for data security purposes and asked customers to contact them through private messages.

Interestingly, this is not the first complaint of this nature. Last year, a man eagerly awaited Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale to purchase a Sony television so he could enjoy watching the International Cricket Council Men’s World Cup. However, when he unboxed the television, he found a cheap TV from a different brand instead. Sharing his disappointment on X, he wrote, “I purchased a Sony television from @Flipkart on October 7th, it was delivered on October 10th, and the Sony technician came on October 11th. When I opened the TV myself, I was shocked to find a Thomson television inside the package without any accessories like a stand, remote control, etc.”

