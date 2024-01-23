Paramount+ and Showtime Offer 50% Discount for 12 Months: Don’t Miss Out!

For a limited time, new subscribers to Paramount+ have the opportunity to sign up for the streaming service with a 50% discount for the first year of subscription. This offer is valid for those who choose one of the annual packages of Paramount+ and use the offer code SPORTS during the purchase process. The offer is valid until September 20th.

With this promotion, new subscribers can pay only $30 for a full year of Paramount+ Essentials (normally $60/year) or $60 for Paramount+ with Showtime (normally $120/year). The annual packages of Paramount+ save you money compared to the monthly payment option for a full year, and this offer makes the annual subscriptions even cheaper.

For example, paying $30 in advance for Paramount+ Essentials, you are paying only $2.50 per month, which is much cheaper than the $6/month options. Alternatively, with this offer, you can get Paramount+ and Showtime for just $5/month. Using this offer means giving up the usual 7-day trial period and you will need to pay in advance for the first year.

FAQ:

Q: How long is the 50% discount offer valid?

A: The offer is valid until September 20th.

Q: Can existing subscribers avail this offer?

A: No, this offer is only for new subscribers.

Q: Is the 50% discount applicable to all Paramount+ packages?

A: No, the discount is only applicable to the annual packages of Paramount+.

Q: Can I use the offer code SPORTS for any other subscription plans?

A: No, the offer code SPORTS is specifically for this promotional offer.

Q: Can I still get a free trial period with this offer?

A: No, with this offer, you will not get the usual 7-day trial period.

