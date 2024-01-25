Paramount+ Expands Offerings and Increases Prices: What You Need to Know

Paramount+ announced its first price increase this year with the introduction of Paramount+ With Showtime, and CEO Bob Bakish stated that it won’t be the last. The goal is to raise the price of Paramount+ With Showtime again sometime within the next two years. In February, Paramount revealed that the monthly price of the premium level Paramount+ With Showtime will rise to $11.99/month from the current $9.99. The basic level without Showtime and with ads will increase from $4.99 to $5.99 per month. These price increases came with the introduction of Paramount+ With Showtime in June.

Paramount+ With Showtime offers access to everything included in the basic plan, as well as content from Showtime, such as the series “Billions,” “Dexter,” “Yellowjackets,” “George & Tammy,” and more. Existing subscribers of the premium plan, with or without the Showtime package, will be automatically upgraded to Paramount+ With Showtime. Additionally, Paramount is offering new customers a free 30-day trial for Paramount+ With Showtime.

However, Paramount+ will also increase the price for its “Essential” plan, which does not include Showtime content. This plan will cost $5.99 per month, up from the current $4.99.

