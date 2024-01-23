Paramount Global Faces Challenges: Analysts Report Weak Balance Sheet and Downgrades

Paramount Global has been evaluated to have low performance due to its weak balance sheet, according to a recent report Bernstein. The company initiated coverage on Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) with an Underperform rating and a target price of $11. The company faces numerous challenges, including:

– Decreasing linear revenues

– Limited scale in direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses

– Weak balance sheet

Analysts at Bernstein express negative reservations about the subsidiary’s compensation and advertising revenues, but positive trends in licensing revenues. However, they believe that the tailwind from licensing is not enough to offset the decline in linear revenues.

Paramount has managed to strengthen its DTC subscriber numbers and revenues, but without scale in content, Bernstein expects a continued high divergence rate and low commitment. Over the past five years, earnings per share for Paramount Global have significantly decreased, resulting in losses, with the stock price also lower.

Besides Bernstein’s low-performance assessment, other analysts have also downgraded stocks such as AutoZone, AES Corporation, and O’Reilly Automotive. Paramount Global’s stock performance has been poor in the past year, with the stock price falling 40%. Additionally, it has decreased approximately 26% in about a quarter, which was not pleasing for shareholders.

Despite these challenges, Paramount Global has seen some positive developments. The company generated revenue of $7.62 billion in the quarter under review, slightly surpassing the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Furthermore, insiders have made significant purchases in the past year, which could be a positive sign for the company’s future.

