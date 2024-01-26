Paramount Plus: Why Does Premium with Showtime Still Have Ads?

Paramount Plus is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of TV shows and movies. However, some users have been puzzled the presence of ads on the platform, especially when they have subscribed to the Premium package with Showtime. In this article, we will explore the reasons why Paramount Plus still includes ads and how users can minimize their exposure to them.

Why Are There Ads on Paramount Plus?

There are two main reasons why ads may appear on Paramount Plus:

Users have subscribed to the Essential package, which includes ads. Even with the Paramount Plus with Showtime package, users may encounter ads during live TV broadcasts and certain shows that feature “brief advertising breaks to keep you informed about Paramount’s new and upcoming programming.” Even those who pay the higher price of $11.99 per month (or $59.99 per year) will still encounter ads.

It is important to note that certain ads need to be displayed for all users, regardless of their subscription package. This ensures that advertising revenue continues to support the content offered on Paramount Plus.

How Can You Minimize Ads on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, there is no way to completely avoid ads on Paramount Plus, even if you have the Premium package with Showtime. However, you can minimize the number of ads you encounter choosing the Premium package instead of the Essential package. Additionally, some shows may have fewer ads than others. It is worth noting that certain ads will still be displayed regardless of your subscription package.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can I completely remove ads from Paramount Plus?

No, it is not possible to remove ads entirely from Paramount Plus. Some ads are necessary to support the content provided on the platform for all users.

Which subscription package has fewer ads?

The Premium package may have fewer ads compared to the Essential package on Paramount Plus.

Do I have to pay extra to avoid ads?

Yes, opting for the Premium package instead of the Essential package can help minimize the number of ads you encounter on Paramount Plus.

Sources:

paramountplus.com