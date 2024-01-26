Paramount+ Surpasses 61 Million Subscribers Following Showtime Merger

Paramount+, the popular streaming service owned Paramount Global, recently announced a significant increase in its subscriber base. After its merger with Showtime and the introduction of a new subscription tier, Paramount+ added 700,000 new subscribers in the second quarter of 2023. This brings the total number of Paramount+ subscribers to a whopping 61 million, surpassing the 60 million reported in the previous quarter.

The introduction of a new unified subscription program, priced at $11.99 per month and including access to Showtime, replaced the previous premium ad-free program priced at $9.99 per month. Additionally, Paramount also increased the prices for its basic ad-supported program from $4.99 to $5.99 per month.

The success of the merger with Showtime and the increase in subscribers is expected to contribute to the steady growth of both Paramount+ and its ad-supported streaming television service, Pluto TV. The company’s CEO and president, Bob Bakish, has expressed plans for global expansion, including the recent introduction of Pluto TV in Australia with 50 FAST channels.

Paramount Global reported a total revenue of $1.67 billion for its direct-to-consumer service, with streaming accounting for $1.23 billion and advertising generating over $400 million. These numbers reflect the growing popularity and profitability of Paramount+’s streaming platform.

Overall, the merger with Showtime and the surge in subscribers are propelling Paramount+ and Pluto TV towards continued global expansion and increased presence in the ever-growing streaming industry.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Paramount+? Paramount+ is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content from Paramount Pictures and other ViacomCBS brands. How many subscribers does Paramount+ have? Paramount+ currently has over 61 million subscribers. What does the merger with Showtime mean for Paramount+ subscribers? The merger with Showtime has led to a unified subscription program that includes access to both services, offering subscribers a broader range of content to enjoy. What are the pricing options for Paramount+? Paramount+ offers different pricing tiers, including a basic ad-supported program and a premium program with no ads. The introduction of the Showtime integration has added another subscription option. Is Pluto TV part of Paramount+? Pluto TV is a separate streaming service owned Paramount Global. While it is not directly part of Paramount+, it complements the streaming platform offering additional ad-supported content.

(Sources: ViacomCBS)