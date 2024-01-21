Paramount+ with Showtime Welcomes 2024 with New Additions and Events

As the new year approaches, Paramount+ with Showtime is gearing up to welcome 2024 with a series of new additions and original premieres. Starting from January 1st, subscribers will have the opportunity to enjoy the film “Changemakers”, while on January 7th, the Golden Globe Awards will be broadcasted. Additionally, on January 11th, the second season of the series “SkyMed” will premiere, and on January 16th, the film “JUNE” will be screened for the first time.

In addition to the original productions, Paramount+ with Showtime will be adding a collection of classic films to its library, such as “American Beauty”, “Basic Instinct”, “Chocolat”, and “Face/Off”. The titles with an asterisk (*) are exclusively available on Paramount+ with Showtime, while all the other films are available to subscribers of the advertising program.

