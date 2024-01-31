Parents Must Monitor Their Children on Social Media to Protect Them from Attacks in Arizona City

A mother from Arizona, working as a mental health advocate for young people, warns parents to monitor their children on social media as a local gang heavily relies on Snapchat. The gang, known as the Gilbert Goons, has viciously attacked high school students and uploaded videos of their assaults on social media platforms.

These brazen attacks have occurred outside fast-food restaurants, parks, and parking lots, leaving many young people injured in recent months. This has instilled fear in many individuals in the Gilbert, Queen Creek, and Chandler areas of Arizona.

In an interview, Katey McPherson, a mother of four from Queen Creek, stated that there is a way to stop these attacks, but it requires action from local parents. McPherson claims that the gang’s presence on social media has acted as an “accelerator” for their behavior, which has become their “image.” She also reveals that the gang records their attacks through an account named “Pound Town” on Snapchat.

However, the response from law enforcement authorities has been questioned many community residents. Some argue that not enough progress has been made the police and demand more transparency. McPherson states that the city of Chandler and Queen Creek provide more support to residents.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, with videos allegedly posted on Snapchat and other social media platforms being collected, McPherson warns that similar attacks can occur anywhere in the country.

It is crucial for parents to be vigilant and cautious when it comes to monitoring their children on social media, as this can contribute to their protection from dangers and attacks that can happen in cities and communities throughout Arizona.

