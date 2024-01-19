New Comedy Special Reveals Shocking Truths About Pete Davidson

In his highly anticipated one-hour comedy special, Pete Davidson dishes out some jaw-dropping revelations that had the audience in stitches. From drug use to his mom’s love life, no topic was off-limits for the “Saturday Night Live” star.

One of the most surprising revelations was Davidson’s admission of being high on ketamine at Aretha Franklin’s funeral in 2018. Sharing the embarrassing moment with the crowd, Davidson reflected on how his actions during that time period were regrettable and not cool. He also shared a cringe-worthy “joke” he made to Aretha’s family while under the influence.

Davidson also opened up about his childhood crush on Leonardo DiCaprio, which made him question his own sexuality at a young age. The comedian joked about how he was infatuated with DiCaprio after watching “Titanic” and how it made him question his own identity.

But it wasn’t all laughs for Davidson. He also revealed a dark and troubling stalker story. Davidson’s female stalker not only showed up at his house wearing a shirt with his image but also invaded his privacy giving his mother soiled underwear. The stalker even managed to spend three hours watching “Grey’s Anatomy” with Davidson’s unsuspecting mother and her friend. Eventually, the stalker was arrested and deemed unfit to stand trial.

In his trademark self-deprecating style, Davidson also poked fun at his mom’s private life. He revealed that his mother had been single and celibate for the past 23 years since his father’s passing, leading to a hilarious commentary on her midlife crisis.

Pete Davidson’s new comedy special is full of shocking and hilarious revelations that will surely leave audiences entertained and eager for more. With his unique brand of humor and candid storytelling, Davidson continues to captivate and surprise his fans.