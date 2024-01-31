Police Uncover Scammers Using Fake Arrest Warrants via WhatsApp and Telegram

In a recent development, the police have discovered a scam involving the distribution of fake “arrest warrant” messages through popular messaging applications such as WhatsApp and Telegram. The Director of Investigation Department of the Commercial Crimes of Bukit Aman, Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa, revealed that these fraudulent messages claim to have been issued the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court of Malaysia in Putrajaya, and are referred to as “Special Compensatory Body Detention Unit B-19 JSJK.”

As per Rohaimi, the content of these arrest warrants instructs the police to take immediate action against specified individuals and officials within 24 hours. The “arrest warrant” also states that the Supreme Court has authorized the police to execute the warrant and prohibits detainees from being released anyone, including lawyers.

Rohaimi further clarified that the police have never received such an “arrest warrant” and confirmed it to be a scam. He urged the public not to comply with any instructions received through such messages or from unknown individuals and cautioned them to verify the authenticity of such claims with relevant authorities before making any decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the content of the fake “arrest warrant” messages detected the police?

The content of the message states that an arrest warrant has been issued the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court of Malaysia in Putrajaya. It also mentions that the police have been authorized to execute the warrant and that detainees cannot be released anyone, including lawyers.

2. What is the role of the Investigation Department of the Commercial Crimes of Bukit Aman?

The Investigation Department of the Commercial Crimes of Bukit Aman is responsible for investigating and prosecuting cases of commercial crimes in the region. The department’s director, Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa, provides clarification on the discovered scams.

3. What actions does Rohaimi recommend to the public?

Rohaimi advises the public not to comply with instructions received through such fraudulent messages or from unknown individuals. He urges individuals to verify the information with relevant services before making any decisions.

