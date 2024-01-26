Preparing for Cryptography After the Quantum Era

The rapidly evolving world of technology faces new challenges in the field of cryptography. The advancement of quantum computers raises concerns about the security of traditional encryption methods. Attacks using quantum computers can threaten the data and privacy of businesses and organizations.

To address this challenge, Thales has developed the PQC Starter Kit in collaboration with Quantinuum. This kit provides a fast and easy solution for users to test and assess their readiness for the post-quantum era and protect themselves from quantum computer attacks.

The kit offers a reliable environment for businesses to test encryption keys and understand the impact that quantum computing will have on their infrastructure’s security.

Organizations need to test applications, data, and devices that rely on traditional encryption methods to ensure minimal disruption when quantum-safe protocols become mandatory. Preparation for the post-quantum era is critical for protecting businesses from potential data breaches.

Thales’ PQC Starter Kit allows organizations to test within a trusted laboratory environment. Using algorithms recommended the NIST, integrated into the system, customers can experiment with various security scenarios such as PKI, digital signatures, TLS, and IoT. They can observe the impact of PQC technology on these experimental scenarios without affecting operational processes in real-world production environments. Organizations will also be able to identify potential vulnerable points in encryption and make changes to their information infrastructure to protect themselves.

The first available PQC Starter Kit includes Luna HSMs and Quantinuum’s random number generation technology (QRNG), through which customers can ensure that their keys are generated and securely stored during PQC protocol testing. The offering also includes options for using Thales High-Speed Encryptors (HSE) for network encryption.

It is crucial for businesses to prepare for the post-quantum era and ensure that their systems are protected from quantum threats. With the help of Thales’ PQC Starter Kit, organizations can face this challenge and secure their data in the ever-changing world of cryptography.

