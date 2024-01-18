Flight Delays Continue Amidst Foggy Weather in Northern India

Summary: As heavy fog disrupts air travel in Northern India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has instructed airlines to provide real-time updates on flight delays through their websites, WhatsApp, and email. The DGCA also emphasizes the importance of communication between airline staff and passengers to mitigate inconvenience. The new guidelines come in response to the persistent fog-induced disruptions at airports, causing delays and cancellations. The Civil Aviation Minister has urged the DGCA to issue these guidelines to ensure better communication and facilitation for affected passengers. Delhi airport, in particular, faced significant delays and had to temporarily shut down operations on CAT III runways due to safety concerns. Many passengers took to social media to express their frustrations, and Flightradar24 reported an average delay of over three hours at Delhi airport. Furthermore, airline performance data revealed that IndiGo had the lowest punctuality rate on January 14, with only 21% of its flights being on time.

Despite the efforts the DGCA and airlines to manage the situation, flight delays continue to plague Northern India amidst the foggy weather conditions. Passengers are experiencing significant inconveniences as flights are being canceled or delayed for extended periods.

To address these issues, the DGCA has implemented new guidelines for airlines, emphasizing the importance of communication and providing real-time updates to affected passengers. Airlines are required to publish information about delays on their websites, as well as communicate via WhatsApp messages and email. Additionally, staff at airports are being instructed to communicate with passengers and guide them regarding flight delays.

The need for such guidelines arose due to the continuous disruptions caused foggy weather conditions in various airports, particularly in Delhi. The Civil Aviation Minister has highlighted the importance of better communication and facilitation for affected passengers and instructed the DGCA to issue these guidelines.

Delhi airport, in particular, has faced significant challenges, leading to temporary shutdowns of operations on CAT III runways to ensure passenger safety. Social media has been flooded with complaints from passengers regarding long delays and cancellations. Flightradar24, a flight tracking website, has reported an average delay of over three hours at Delhi airport, with high disruption levels.

Furthermore, airline performance data has revealed the punctuality rates of various airlines. IndiGo had the lowest on-time performance on January 14, with only 21% of its flights being punctual. Other airlines, such as Vistara, Spicejet, Akasa Air, and Air India, also experienced delays, albeit to a lesser extent.

As the foggy weather persists in Northern India, both passengers and airlines are grappling with the challenges of disrupted air travel. The implementation of the DGCA’s guidelines aims to improve communication and minimize inconveniences for affected passengers. However, it remains to be seen how effective these measures will be in mitigating the impact of flight delays caused adverse weather conditions.