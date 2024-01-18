New Study Questions Safety of Purina Pet Food

Summary: A new study conducted an independent research organization raises concerns about the safety of Purina pet food. The study found evidence linking Purina’s Pro Plan line to illnesses and deaths in dogs and cats. The research, which surveyed pet owners in a public Facebook group, identified nearly 200 reports of sick animals, including 51 deaths. Despite these alarming findings, Purina continues to deny any wrongdoing and insists that there is no pattern of problems with their products.

According to the study, pet owners reported that their animals experienced seizures, vomiting, and diarrhea after consuming Purina’s Pro Plan line. One dog owner even claimed that her pet’s kidneys shut down and that he had been poisoned. Another pet owner pointed to the Facebook group as a source of anecdotal evidence linking Purina to pet illnesses and deaths. However, Purina spokesperson Lorie Westhoff disputes these claims and argues that there is no significant increase in complaints about their products.

The study also highlights the growing public backlash against Purina, with pet owners calling for a boycott of the brand’s pet food, especially the Pro Plan offering. Despite the mounting pressure, Purina maintains that it has a robust quality and safety program in place to catch any potential issues. The company conducts over 100,000 quality checks daily throughout the production process, according to Westhoff.

Although the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not issued a recall for Purina products, concerns remain among pet owners. Consumer Reports, an independent product testing organization, states that the FDA is currently evaluating reports of pet illnesses. In one instance, Purina has offered to cover a pet owner’s vet bills, suggesting some acknowledgment of potential problems.

This new study raises serious questions about the safety of Purina pet food, specifically the Pro Plan line. Pet owners are encouraged to be vigilant and monitor their animals closely for any signs of illness after consuming these products. The debate surrounding Purina’s reputation and the health risks it poses to pets is far from settled, but further investigation and consumer awareness are crucial to ensuring the well-being of our furry friends.