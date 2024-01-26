Ram Mandir Inauguration: Beware of Fraudulent VIP Passes

The anticipated inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, India, has attracted the attention of scammers who are exploiting the event to send misleading messages through WhatsApp, promising free VIP passes for the Ram Mandir. The Indian government has issued a warning through their cyber security service, Cyber Dost, urging citizens not to click on suspicious links or make payments on unauthorized websites.

The entry to the temple is strictly for those with valid invitations or those serving official duties in the government. Therefore, it is crucial to avoid suspicious links and transactions to ensure the security of personal information.

The events will commence with the pran pratishtha ceremony at 12:20 p.m. and conclude 1 p.m. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will address a gathering of 7,000 people, including priests and celebrities.

More than 7,000 guests have been invited to attend the grand event, which includes cricket stars Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and M. Gony, as well as Bollywood actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor.

The temple will be open to the public for the collection of prasadam (sacred offering) from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Devotees must have invitations issued the foundation to witness the inauguration.

