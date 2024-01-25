Real Estate: The Regions with the Biggest Increases in Rent and Sale Prices

The real estate market in Greece has witnessed significant growth in rent and sale prices over the past year. According to recent data, rental prices have increased an average of 9%, while sale prices have increased about 5% across the country.

These increases can be attributed to several factors, including the growing demand for properties in popular areas and the limited supply of available housing. The rise in rental prices is particularly notable, as it reflects the increasing cost of living and the high demand for rental properties.

In terms of rental prices, the most expensive areas in Greece can be found in Piraeus, Athens, Thessaloniki, and the popular tourist destinations of Crete and Rhodes. These regions have seen rental price increases ranging from 9.6% to 12.5% compared to the previous year.

When it comes to sale prices, the top five regions with the highest average prices per square meter are Mykonos (€6,250), Corfu (€4,901), Glyfada (€4,375), Alimos (€4,359), and Kifissia (€4,255). These areas have experienced significant growth in property values and are expected to continue to attract buyers looking for luxury homes and prime locations.

It is worth noting that the real estate market in Greece is constantly evolving, and prices can fluctuate based on various factors. The COVID-19 pandemic has also had an impact on the market, with some regions experiencing higher price increases due to increased demand for larger properties and homes with outdoor spaces.

