Renowned Celebrity Makeup Artist Reggie Wells Passes Away at 76

Reggie Wells, an esteemed makeup artist who worked closely with celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama, has sadly passed away at the age of 76. Wells, who hailed from Baltimore County, spent over three decades as Winfrey’s personal makeup artist and received five Daytime Emmy nominations for his work on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” ultimately winning the prestigious award in 1995.

While Wells was known for his work with high-profile individuals, he also dedicated his talents to helping others. In his later years, Wells returned to his hometown of Baltimore to care for his elderly father. He made a remarkable impact in the local community, offering makeovers to women in a retirement community. These women were able to experience the transformation and have their portraits professionally captured.

Beyond his artistic skills, Wells was recognized for his advocacy and representation of Black women in the beauty industry. Frustrated with the lack of makeup options available for Black women, he established his own line of cosmetics catering specifically to their diverse skin tones. In 2000, he further shared his expertise publishing a book titled “Face Painting: African American Beauty Techniques from an Emmy-Winning Makeup Artist,” providing valuable insights and guidance.

Wells’s infectious energy and positive spirit endeared him to those he worked with. Known for his ability to lift people’s spirits and find the best in everyone, he left a lasting impact on the lives he touched. Oprah Winfrey fondly remembers Wells as someone who always made her feel beautiful and had an uncanny ability to find humor in any situation.

Reggie Wells leaves behind a remarkable legacy as a highly acclaimed makeup artist, a champion for inclusivity in beauty, and a beloved friend to many. His legacy will continue to inspire and influence aspiring makeup artists who strive to create beauty on every canvas.