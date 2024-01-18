Tourist Industry in China Predicted to Boom in 2024

China is gearing up for another booming year in its tourist industry, with 2024 predicted to bring significant growth. In a unique twist, local culture and tourism bureaus have turned to popular celebrities to promote their provinces and cities as bustling tourist destinations.

The competition among these tourism bodies has intensified, with provinces like Hubei, Shandong, Hebei, and Jilin enlisting the help of Chinese superstars such as Xiao Zhan and Wang Yibo to introduce their hometowns. This strategic move aims to leverage the star power of these celebrities to attract tourists and boost the local tourism industry.

The timing of this promotional strategy aligns with the approaching Spring Festival holiday season in early February, known as the “golden annual travel peak.” Analysts anticipate that during this time, market growth can surge up to three times the usual figures, presenting an unmissable opportunity for tourist destinations.

By partnering with popular celebrities, tourism bureaus can generate rapid viewership on social media platforms. For instance, a video featuring Xiao Zhan promoting his hometown, Chongqing, garnered around 120 million views, creating a ripple effect as netizens shared the video to fan groups. This immediate connection with social media-savvy young people, who account for at least 40 percent of tourism growth, solidifies the power of the “celebrity strategy.”

However, while celebrity endorsements hold substantial potential for the tourism industry, the success ultimately relies on the preparedness of the destination to receive the influx of visitors. It is crucial for tourist destinations to enhance their resources, facilities, and service quality to provide an exceptional experience for tourists.

As 2024 approaches, China’s tourist industry is anticipated to experience significant growth. This year, the industry will not only rely on celebrity endorsements but also focus on improving infrastructure and services to support and cater to the surge in tourists. With the combined efforts of star power and investment in tourist destinations, China is poised for another remarkable year in the tourism sector.