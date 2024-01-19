Begging for a Chance: Celebrities Enlist Robert Irwin’s Help for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

A flock of celebrities is allegedly swarming around Robert Irwin, pleading for a coveted spot on the upcoming season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, as the 20-year-old joins the show as a host alongside Julia Morris. According to insiders, talent management agencies are vying to sign their A-list clients up for the reality TV series, which is precisely what the producers had hoped for when they brought on the Wildlife Warrior.

Although the Irwins’ circle is rich with celebrity connections, including heavyweights like the Hemsworths and Melissa Joan Hart, not every superstar friend is expected to venture into the South African jungle. Nevertheless, sources claim that Robert has been in discussions with several “seriously famous names” to potentially participate in the show. Julia Morris herself allegedly marvels at the number of notable names he drops on set, and the network stands to benefit from Robert’s connections, albeit without any favoritism. It seems Robert is eager to subject his friends to unthinkable challenges, saying, “He’d love to put his friends in unimaginable challenges.”

While Robert is ecstatic to host alongside Julia Morris, the specifics of his contract have also come to light. The Daily Mail reports that he is set to earn “over $430,000” for his six-week stint in South Africa. The network appears confident in its investment, considering that Robert’s international fan base and his pairing with the irreverently witty Julia promise an unforgettably electrifying experience for viewers. Meanwhile, it is believed that Julia is earning around $700,000 for her role, as she has been the show’s host since its inception in 2015.

In conclusion, Robert’s new position as host of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has sparked a frenzy among his celebrity acquaintances, who are scrambling to secure a chance at participating in the show. With management companies competing to sign up their talent, broadcasters are optimistic that Robert’s connections will bring in some big names, enhancing the show’s star power. As the countdown to the new season begins, audiences can expect a wild ride in the South African jungle with Robert Irwin and Julia Morris at the helm.