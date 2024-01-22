Seismic Activity in Boyotia and Heraklion: Insights from Geological Institute Measurements

Two mild seismic events caused disturbance on Sunday afternoon for the residents of Boyotia and Heraklion, Crete, respectively. A seismic wave was felt in the Regional Unit of Heraklion. As announced the Geological Institute of the National Observatory of Athens, at 16:22, the seismological network recorded a seismic activity with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter scale.

The earthquake occurred at a distance of 344 km south-southeast of Athens. The epicenter of the tremor was located 5 km southwest of Arkalochori, and the focal depth was determined to be 19.5 km.

Subsequently, a second earthquake was reported in Boyotia at 17:30. According to the preliminary findings from the Geological Institute, the earthquake occurred 7 km west-northwest of Asopia and had a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale.

These recent seismic events serve as a reminder of the dynamic nature of our planet and the ongoing tectonic activity. While these earthquakes were relatively mild in magnitude, they can still cause concern among local residents.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Richter scale?

A: The Richter scale is a logarithmic scale used to measure the magnitude of earthquakes. It quantifies the amount of seismic energy released an earthquake.

Q: What is the epicenter of an earthquake?

A: The epicenter of an earthquake is the point on the Earth’s surface directly above the underground origin or focus of an earthquake.

Q: What is the focal depth of an earthquake?

A: The focal depth of an earthquake, also known as the hypocentral depth, is the distance from the Earth’s surface to the underground origin or focus of the earthquake.

