Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Celebrate Close Friend’s Birthday in Style

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco gave fans a glimpse into their budding relationship when they recently co-hosted a pajama party for Gomez’s close friend, Nicola Peltz Beckham, in celebration of her 29th birthday. The low-key gathering was a cozy affair, with attendees, including Gomez’s sister, donning matching black-and-white pajamas.

In photos shared on Instagram Nicola, the group can be seen gathered in the living room, capturing the joyful moments on camera. The birthday cake itself was a work of art, featuring a close-up image of Nicola’s face surrounded baby pink iced roses, with a plaque reading “Happy Birthday Nicola.” Nicola expressed her deep gratitude for the celebration and for the incredible people in her life.

This event follows Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s public debut as a couple at the 2024 Golden Globes. According to sources, their friends are optimistic about the couple’s future, highlighting the strong connection they share. It is reported that Gomez and Blanco have been secretly dating for six months before confirming their relationship. Their affection for each other is evident, with friends and family from both sides being supportive and excited about the potential for a lasting bond.

Blanco, being a music producer, admires Gomez for her talent, authenticity, sweetness, and intelligence. He values her ability to share her personal truths with the world and respects her values. Gomez, equally enamored with Blanco, appreciates his intellect, passion for life, dedication, and artistic pursuits.

The confirmation of their relationship came when Gomez responded to Instagram comments, asserting that Blanco is “still better than anyone I’ve ever been with.” This declaration showcased their mutual admiration and the exceptional treatment Gomez receives from Blanco.

With a promising start filled with love, support, and understanding, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s romance looks to be a journey worth following closely.