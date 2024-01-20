Showtime Releases Official Trailer for Limited Series “Fellow Travelers”

Showtime has unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming limited drama series, “Fellow Travelers.” This series, a love story and political thriller, stars Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey. Created Ron Nyswaner, the series is set to premiere on October 27 on streaming and on-demand platforms for Showtime and Paramount+ subscribers, before its official premiere on October 29 on Showtime.

Based on the novel Thomas Mallon, “Fellow Travelers” follows the life of Hawkins Fuller (Bomer), a political executive living a simple life, until he meets Tim Laughlin (Bailey), a young man full of idealism and religious faith. They begin a relationship at the exact moment when Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on the “subversives and sexual threats” of the 1950s, initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th century American history.

Throughout four decades, the five main characters cross paths through protests against the Vietnam War in the 1960s, the disco era of the 1970s, and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, facing obstacles in the world and within themselves. Bomer and Nyswaner serve as executive producers of “Fellow Travelers,” along with Robbie Rogers, Dee Johnson, and Daniel Minahan, who also directs the first two episodes.

The series “Fellow Travelers” is expected to offer an enthralling and emotional experience to viewers, as it explores the complex relationship between the two protagonists and the impact of political and social events of the time on their lives. With exceptional direction and outstanding performances the cast, the series is poised to win the hearts of the audience.

“Fellow Travelers” is a significant addition to Showtime’s lineup, as it seeks to present stories that reflect the diversity and complexity of the human experience. With the airing of this series, Showtime reaffirms its commitment to promoting quality and innovation in television production.

The premiere of the series “Fellow Travelers” is expected to attract a wide audience and spark discussions around the themes it examines. With the broadcast of this series, Showtime continues to provide its audience with quality content and strengthen its position as one of the leading providers of television content.

