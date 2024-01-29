Social Media Platforms Criticized for Failing to Remove Provocative Posts

Social media platforms have come under scrutiny for not deleting posts targeting refugees and immigrants, despite a direct plea from Ireland’s new Commissioner for Internet Safety, Nihamh Honnet. Honnet urged social media companies to take “appropriate action” to prevent the spread of such content.

Google, Meta, TikTok, and X received electronic messages from Honnet immediately after the armed attack outside a school in Parnell Square, Dublin. Honnet expressed concern over the possible posting of images or videos from the tragic incident, as well as the incitement of hate or violence against specific groups.

Despite the Commissioner’s request, posts containing images and videos from the attack scene and provocative comments regarding refugees remained online. However, the companies responded quickly to the Commissioner’s messages, with Google responding in seven minutes and Meta in eleven minutes.

During the communication between the companies and the Internet Safety Commission, posts revealing the national identity of the suspect for the attack started to appear, even though the identity had not been disclosed. The Immigrant Council of Ireland warned of the increasing presence of such posts and called for an investigation of the journalists who published them.

Meetings with representatives from the companies took place in the weeks following the incident to discuss further actions to be taken. The companies responded positively, but X faced criticism for its lack of cooperation with authorities. An illustrative example is the company’s decision not to comply with the police’s request to remove three posts deemed provocative. The company denied the allegations and requested clarification from the Minister of Justice.

