Social Media Platforms Take Action to Combat Misinformation Following Japan Earthquake

After a recent strong earthquake struck central Japan, social media platforms are stepping up efforts to control the spread of misleading information, as requested the government to prevent posts that could hinder rescue operations, announced the Ministry of Communications on Friday.

LY Corp., the company that manages the messaging app Line and the web portal Yahoo Japan, and X, formerly known as Twitter, have implemented measures to prevent the dissemination of false information about the earthquake that hit the Ise-Hikishima region on New Year’s Day, according to a panel at the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

The panel, which is tasked with promoting correct posting on social media platforms, will inquire about the progress made platform operators in combating misleading information, including their engagement models that usually reward users based on the number of views their content receives.

Misinformation is unforgivable,” recently stated Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on a post X.

LY has deleted or flagged seemingly false information, while X has suspended suspicious accounts requesting emergency financial aid online. Tech giant Google LLC will closely monitor the YouTube platform for a period of time, as announced the ministry.

The widespread dissemination of misinformation on social media, including false aid requests, has hindered rescue operations in the earthquake-affected area.

