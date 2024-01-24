Social Media Shutdown Amidst Political Event in Pakistan

In a recent turn of events, social media platforms were abruptly shut down throughout Pakistan due to a political incident. Internet watchdog organization, Netblocks, announced a nationwide outage during a virtual event organized the PTI party. The shutdown affected popular platforms such as X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

This disruption occurred during the second virtual meeting of the opposition party’s leader, Imran Khan. Founder of Netblocks, Alp Toker, described the shutdown as “intensely systematic” and correlated it with previous restrictions imposed during PTI events. In response, PTI criticized the temporary guardians who were causing harm solely to the Pakistani people.

Numerous users reported difficulties accessing social media in cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. Interestingly, a similar outage occurred on January 7th during a virtual competition organized PTI.

Acknowledging the severity of the situation, PTI has sought the intervention of the Supreme Court to investigate the internet outage and social media restrictions during the party’s event.

