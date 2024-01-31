Somalia’s Fight Against al-Shabab: Cracking Down on Extortion and Intimidation

The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) of Somalia announced on Tuesday that they have successfully shut down 20 WhatsApp groups allegedly operated the extremist organization al-Shabab for extortion and intimidation.

NISA revealed that its cybercrime division had identified these groups as virtual hubs for illegal activities al-Qaida’s affiliate in East Africa. In a significant move, they also disabled services linked to approximately 2,500 phone numbers associated with these groups.

Somalia is taking decisive action to obstruct al-Shabab’s communication channels and financial transactions as part of a comprehensive war against the organization, which has controlled parts of Somalia for years and carried out attacks in the capital, Mogadishu.

