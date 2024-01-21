Spanish Motorcycle Racer Marc Marquez Makes Debut with Gresini Team

Spanish motorcycle racer Marc Marquez made his debut with the Gresini team during the team’s presentation on Saturday. Marquez, an eight-time world champion, will compete with Gresini this season after parting ways with Honda at the end of a challenging 2023 season.

Marquez’s debut on the motorcycle came during post-season testing in Valencia last November, where he finished fourth and was only 0.171 seconds behind the fastest rider. He quickly adapted to the Ducati GP23 that he will be riding in 2024, but during the team’s presentation, Marquez tempered expectations and stated that he should not be expected to be a contender for victory right from the start.

In his own words, Marquez stated, “There’s a difference between expectations and approach. My approach is, of course, to try to be fast on the track and if I can be faster in the early tests, I will try to do so. But expectations are different from reality. Naturally, expectations are very high from people. But as I mentioned in this situation, my goal is to forget all these expectations, to work in my garage because I need to be calm, especially in the beginning. Calmness doesn’t mean that I don’t want to be fast. Of course, I want to be fast, but I cannot pretend that I can fight for victory from the beginning because the last four years have been a nightmare for me.”

Despite undergoing surgery for “arm pump” syndrome immediately after the Valencia test, Marquez declared that this was the first winter since 2017 that he did not face any injuries. He expressed relief at finally having a normal winter, as previous years were spent in rehabilitation for his shoulder and arm.

With these aspects in mind, Marquez aims to work better, feel better on the track, and rebuild his future in motorcycle racing.

