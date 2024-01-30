Star Allu Arjun’s Latest Picture from the Set of Pushpa 2 Takes Social Media Storm

A new image of Allu Arjun from the set of the film Pushpa 2 has leaked online and quickly gone viral. In the photo, the actor can be seen wearing a blue saree.

This is not the first time that a picture of Allu Arjun from the set of Pushpa 2 has circulated on the internet. Back in 2020, a picture had leaked from the set of the film Pushpa: The Rise. At that time, the makers of the film expressed their displeasure regarding the leakage of personal information and had banned external access to the set.

Pushpa 2 is a highly anticipated sequel for Allu Arjun fans. The actor has garnered critical acclaim for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise, including the National Artistic Distinction Award, and now fans are eagerly awaiting the next installment. The film is scheduled to release on August 15.

Apart from Allu Arjun, the cast of Pushpa 2 includes Srivalli Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Fazil. There are also discussions about the presence of artists like Jagapati Babu and Rao Ramesh.

Check out the leaked photo here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)