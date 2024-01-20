Streaming in 2023: The Future of Direct-to-Consumer Services

The year 2023 is shaping up to be a year of trials and errors for streaming companies. After a period of changes in 2022, investors are demanding better margins from direct-to-consumer (DTC) service providers. Traditional studios are striving to make their mark in the streaming industry, but this requires significant cost-cutting and restructuring.

Meanwhile, streaming services are grappling with slow subscriber growth and increased churn due to market saturation. Major American SVOD platforms added less than 100 million subscribers last year, a decrease from the 133 million in 2021.

On the other hand, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery have recently raised the prices of their top streaming services. Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger, has hinted at the possibility of further increases. Additionally, Disney is considering either selling Hulu or acquiring a 33% stake in Comcast’s service, which has become a critical component of the “Disney Bundle” proposal in the United States.

In the media and entertainment industry, the focus is on increasing prices and reducing costs. Disney lost 4 million Disney+ subscribers in the last quarter, most of them from India. At some point, the industry will need a new growth narrative. The most apparent contender is gaming.

In 2022, sports broadcasts, with their massive audiences and revenues, took center stage in the strategies of major streaming providers. Live sports streaming has lagged behind dramas and movies moving online, but deals continue to pile up as fans become more comfortable watching their favorite teams and athletes on the internet.

Streaming accounted for a record 38.7% of total TV usage in July, with acquired titles surpassing new originals. Children continued to have an outsized impact on TV usage during their summer vacations in July. While overall TV usage increased slightly from June (0.2%), viewership among those under 18 increased 4%, while viewership among adults aged 18 and above decreased 0.3%.

Finally, free ad-supported TV (FAST) services are expected to further expand after Samsung and Roku introduced such services. There is increased competition for content, with Roku introducing original offerings and Samsung providing an extensive VOD library.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is streaming?

A: Streaming is the continuous transmission of audio or video content over the internet to computers, smartphones, tablets, or smart TVs.

Q: What is Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) service?

A: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) service is a business model in which companies sell products or services directly to consumers,passing intermediaries.

Q: What is SVOD?

A: SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand) is a service that allows users to watch an unlimited number of videos for a subscription fee.

Q: What is FAST?

A: FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) is a service that provides free access to video content supported advertisements.

Q: What is gaming?

A: Gaming refers to the act of watching or participating in games, often through computers or gaming consoles.