Support for Butcher Following Baseless Accusations of Selling Cat Meat

After allegations were made regarding the sale of cat meat in the Petaling Street area, filmmaker Ragib Choudhury, based in the United Kingdom, deleted his post that depicted such accusations. The post, uploaded on February 6th, included multiple images of small cats in their cages, placed near the butcher’s counter. Instead of quotes, a descriptive sentence explains that a lady dressed like a villain from a James Bond film approached the counter, and in front of the filmmaker, the lady butcher cut the cat meat.

However, before completely deleting his post, Ragib incidentally removed the 430-word caption that claimed the sale of cat meat and replaced it with the words, “KL, June 22, 2018”. This action confused many as the image was meant to be from six years ago. After the deletion, internet users flooded Ragib’s recent Instagram posts with criticism, asking him to apologize to the butcher.

In addition to this, Ragib’s post also stirred up the online community for another reason, as highlighted in an article X from @samantha_cavill, which shed light on the conditions the cats lived in, calling on the Veterinary Services Department to take action against the butcher.

Regarding Ragib’s post, another user posted a snapshot of the butcher’s relative, stating that the two kittens were their pets. Furthermore, another content creator defended the butcher through an Instagram post of the cats, uploaded in 2019, stating that the neighborhood knows them as domestic cats.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):