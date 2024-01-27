Tailfeather Productions: Uncovering the Mysteries of the Past and Exploring the Wonders of the Natural World

Renowned specialist in factual TV and film, Lucy van Beek, has launched her very own production company, Tailfeather Productions. This exciting venture aims to create premium specialist factual documentaries and series for popular streaming platforms, broadcasters, and theatrical releases.

Already making waves in the industry, Tailfeather Productions has secured two major commissions. The first is “Alexander: The Making of a God,” a six-part docuseries set to premiere on Netflix on January 31st. This captivating series delves into the life of Alexander the Great, using contemporary accounts and fact-based archaeology to unravel his story. The excavation work of Greek archaeologist Calliope Limneos-Papakosta in Alexandria, Egypt, plays a significant role in uncovering the secrets of this historical figure.

The second commission is a co-production with Offspring Films for Apple TV+ titled “Born to Be Wild.” This six-part nature documentary series follows the extraordinary journey of six rare young animals as they are raised in the human world with the goal of being reintroduced to their natural habitats. The series incorporates cutting-edge camera and tracking technology to capture every moment of this compelling journey.

Lucy van Beek’s passion for engaging storytelling is evident in her impressive career, which includes renowned projects such as “Britain From Above” for the BBC and National Geographic’s “China’s Megatomb Revealed.” Throughout her career, she has received numerous accolades, including seven Emmy Awards, a BAFTA, the New York Film Festival Creative Award, and various science and natural history awards.

With Tailfeather Productions, Lucy van Beek aims to unlock the mysteries of the past in innovative ways and explore the wonders of the natural world using the best tools and latest research available. Audiences can look forward to captivating and immersive storytelling that resonates with their interests and curiosities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) – Tailfeather Productions