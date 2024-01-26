Teenage Social Media Dominance: The Rise of TikTok and Its Impact

The era of TekTok has arrived, with social media platforms becoming an integral part of young people’s lives. Recent data reveals that teenage TikTok users spent an average of two hours per day on the app in 2023, indicating a significant increase in its popularity among the youth, despite growing criticism from the public and Congress.

According to a report Qustudio, a parental control software development company, younger users aged 18 and below in the United States spent 120 minutes per day on TikTok in 2023, a steady rise from 113 minutes in 2022. Youth users in the United States also used Instagram for 65 minutes per day, a considerable increase from 43 minutes in 2022.

This increase in time spent on these platforms coincides with growing efforts parents, lawmakers, and regulators in 2023 to limit young people’s use of social media.

“Technology giants are facing significant social and governmental changes that primarily target younger individuals,” Qustudio stated in its report. “Nevertheless, social media apps remain equally attractive as always for children and teenagers, maintaining similar levels of popularity every year, or even increasing them.”

YouTube remained the most popular video app among young people in the United States in terms of overall user numbers. It was reported that 60% of teenagers in the US use YouTube, compared to 44% who claimed to use TikTok. However, the number of minutes spent on YouTube was significantly less than the time dedicated to the shorter-format-focused TikTok. Younger users spent an average of 84 minutes per day on YouTube in 2023, an increase from 77 minutes per day in 2022.

State and federal legislators increased pressure on companies such as Meta, TikTok, and YouTube in 2023 as parents began reporting concerns about youth mental health. The CEOs of Meta, TikTok, Snap, and Discord are scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on January 31st to address the impact their apps have on youth mental health.

On January 9th, Meta announced that it would implement more restrictive content regulations for user accounts under the age of 18 to protect youth mental health, a change that appears to be proactive preparation to address the pressure from legislators and courts.

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) have introduced the legislation for Child Online Safety, which has passed the committee level and awaits a vote in the House. The bill requires social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube to provide minors with options to disable “addictive” product features and to choose chronological playback instead of algorithmic recommendations. It also mandates platforms to enable stronger default privacy settings, prevent the display of “harmful” content, and undergo independent annual audits on risks to minors.

Over 40 states sued Meta in the Northern California Federal District Court in October, claiming that Meta concealed the extent of the damages caused its apps to teenagers through the promotion of addictive behavior and harmful content. New Mexico also filed a lawsuit against Meta in December, accusing it of hosting a “predator’s haven” and not doing enough to combat the sale of child sexual abuse material.

The Attorney General of Utah filed a lawsuit against TikTok in October, alleging that the app caused addiction in children and targeted young users with its algorithms.

At least four states attempted to restrict youth access to social media requiring platforms to verify users’ age through ID documents or other means. The pro-tech group NetChoice filed lawsuits against age verification laws in California, Arkansas, Ohio, and Utah, successfully securing temporary restraining orders in all cases.

Other countries are also increasing pressure on Big Tech companies. France passed a law in June that will require platforms to verify the age of users to determine if they are 15 years old or younger. The United Kingdom has also enacted the Online Safety Bill, comprehensive legislation that requires websites to take additional measures to address minors’ access to sexual substitutes, anonymous harassment, ad fraud, the dissemination of harmful AI-generated images, and the spread of child sexual abuse material.

FAQ Section:

1. How many hours did teenage TikTok users spend on the app on average in 2023?

Teenage TikTok users spent an average of two hours per day on the app in 2023.

2. Which other social media platforms did young users in the United States use?

Young users in the United States used Instagram for 65 minutes per day.

3. What was the engagement of younger users on YouTube?

Younger users spent an average of 84 minutes per day on YouTube in 2023.

4. What efforts are being made to limit young people’s social media usage?

Parents, lawmakers, and regulators are making efforts to limit young people’s social media usage in 2023.

5. What changes are being implemented Meta to protect youth mental health?

Meta announced that it would place user accounts under the age of 18 under more restrictive content regulations to protect youth mental health.

6. What legislation affects social media platforms?

Federal and state legislation in the United States is seeking to impact social media platforms such as Meta, TikTok, and YouTube.

7. What was Meta’s response to the lawsuits against the company?

Meta announced that it would implement more restrictive content regulations for user accounts under the age of 18 to protect youth mental health.

8. What other measures are states and other countries taking to limit youth access to social media?

Some states are attempting to limit youth access to social media through age verification laws. Additionally, countries like France and the United Kingdom are implementing laws to address various aspects of online safety for minors.