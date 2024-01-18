Stars Showcase Stunning Style at the Primetime Emmy Awards

Celebrities turned heads with their fashionable choices at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. From elegant gowns to sharp suits, the red carpet was filled with eye-catching looks.

One standout was Ayo Edebiri, who wowed in a strapless Louis Vuitton dress. The sleek and modern design, complete with intricate pleating, garnered much attention. Another notable look was Sarah Snook’s Vivienne Westwood gown. The expert draping gave the full skirt a blooming rose-like shape.

Green was a popular color of the evening, with stars like Padma Lakshmi, Sophie Thatcher, and Rhea Seehorn all donning shades of olive oil green. Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary stunned in a magenta tea-length dress Dior Couture, while Claire Danes opted for a powdery pastel vintage number from Balmain.

Bold color choices also made a splash on the red carpet. Jessica Chastain dazzled in a green Gucci gown featuring micro-fringe and subtle sequin work. Neicy Nash caught attention in a custom velvet and satin mermaid gown Greta Constantine, paired with dramatic opera gloves. Suki Waterhouse rocked a red Valentino gown with pockets, designed to accommodate her baby bump.

Selena Gomez exuded confidence in an Oscar de la Renta gown made of illusion mesh and adorned with oxblood appliques. Rachel Brosnahan embraced the trendy oxblood hue in her Versace gown, accentuated intricate hip fins. Colman Domingo stood out with his impeccable accessory game, flaunting diamonds REZA Jewelry.

Christina Ricci showcased a plunging Saint Laurent gown that highlighted a stunning Martin Katz pendant necklace. Hannah Waddingham made a statement in a beaded Marchesa gown and matching jewelry, while Jeremy Allen White looked sharp in a sleek Giorgio Armani suit.

The red carpet at the Primetime Emmy Awards was a showcase of glamour, creativity, and individual style. These celebrities brought their A-game, leaving spectators and fashion enthusiasts in awe of their sartorial choices.