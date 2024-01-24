The Best Shows on Showtime: A Selection of Quality Television

Showtime, like Netflix and HBO Max, now offers its own original television series along with a variety of acquired shows over time. While Showtime may have a smaller selection compared to other streaming providers, it stands out in providing a curated collection of high-quality programs. To make the selection process even easier, we present the best TV shows that Showtime has to offer, from Yellowjackets to Dexter.

Yellowjackets

Yellowjackets is a series that follows a group of women who survive a plane crash and must face the consequences of their actions in order to survive.

L Word: Generation Q

The series follows the lives of a circle of LGBTQ+ friends and the challenges they face in their lives.

Your Honor

The series Your Honor depicts the life of a judge who tries to protect his son from the mafia after a car accident causes the death of a mobster’s son.

George & Tammy

The series George & Tammy follows the lives and careers of country music artists George Jones and Tammy Wynette.

Dexter

Dexter is a dramatic series that portrays the life of a specialist in forensic technology who is also a serial killer.

The Chi

The series The Chi explores the lives of the residents of Chicago and the challenges they face in their everyday lives.

Couples Therapy

Couples Therapy is a documentary that follows a group of real couples attending couple’s therapy.

Shameless

Shameless is a comedy series that depicts the life of a dysfunctional family and their adventures.

This selection of shows on Showtime offers a diverse range of genres, from drama to comedy, and provides viewers with compelling storytelling and memorable characters. Whether you’re a fan of thrilling mysteries or heartwarming comedies, Showtime has something for everyone.

FAQ:

1. How can I watch these shows on Showtime?

You can access Showtime’s programming through their streaming service or through cable/satellite providers that offer the Showtime network. Visit their official website for more information.

2. Are these shows available internationally?

Availability may vary depending on your location. Showtime’s international distribution may differ from its availability in the United States. Check with your local streaming platforms or cable/satellite providers for availability in your region.

3. Can I binge-watch these shows?

Yes, many of these shows are available for binge-watching. Showtime often releases entire seasons at once, allowing viewers to watch episodes consecutively.

4. Are there new shows being added to Showtime?

Yes, Showtime continues to release new shows and seasons regularly. Keep an eye on their official website and social media channels for updates on upcoming releases.

Sources:

– [Showtime Official Website](https://www.showtime.com/)

– [IMDb](https://www.imdb.com/)