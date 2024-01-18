India’s Diplomatic Feuds: The Maldives Incident and Celebrity Outrage

India’s recent diplomatic row with the Maldives has gained widespread attention, leading to a surge in #BoycottMaldives sentiments. The incident, which involved the suspension of three deputy ministers for making derogatory remarks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has put the Maldives government in an awkward position. However, it has also demonstrated India’s influence in the region, despite the Maldives’ current friendly disposition towards China.

One of the key factors that has made the Maldives incident particularly interesting is the overwhelming response it has received on social media. Celebrities have enthusiastically joined the #BoycottMaldives bandwagon, prompting comparisons between the Maldives and India’s Lakshadweep islands. Some celebrities have even shared pictures of Lakshadweep while intending to showcase its superiority over the Maldives. This social media uproar suggests that the level of celebrity outrage is often proportional to the number of lavish holidays they have spent in a particular destination.

However, this celebrity circus seems to be playing to a different audience. By aligning themselves with nationalist sentiments, celebrities aim to be on the right side of every issue, even when it involves their favorite foreign destinations. The hypocrisy becomes apparent when considering that some of these celebrities were recently vacationing in the Maldives themselves.

The engagement of celebrities in political issues is not a new phenomenon. In fact, researchers have been studying the patterns of celebrity engagement with political matters for years. The involvement of celebrities in the Indian farmers’ protest last year and the subsequent Twitter storm is a testament to their impact on public discourse.

While the Maldives incident may have caused temporary tension between India and the Maldives, it has also highlighted the power of social media in shaping public opinion. Whether this celebrity outrage serves as a catalyst for change or merely remains a temporary spectacle remains to be seen. Nevertheless, it underscores the importance of diplomatic relations and the role celebrities play in influencing public sentiment.