The Changing Landscape of Communication for PGA Tour Players

The traditional way of communication between PGA Tour players and their fans is undergoing a transformation, with social media playing a significant role. In recent months, I started following PGA Tour professional Michael Kim on Twitter, along with over 109,500 other users, and discovered an engaging, entertaining, and educational account.

On Kim’s Twitter, you can find information about golf, thoughts and tips on playing style, discussions about equipment, funny anecdotes, and conversations about PGA Tour-related topics. Kim has gained a significant following among golf enthusiasts, and this comes as no surprise. Unlike many other players on the Tour, who seem to have their social media accounts managed their staff, players like Kim, Padraig Harrington, and Max Homa actively engage with their audience and show the way interacting with their fans.

Hearing directly from the top athletes in sports, authentic thoughts, seems to be what resonates with people. It is what the younger generation refers to as “authenticity” and it works primarily because it avoids the mistake that media often makes in search of the “perfect” recipe for success.

Contrary to traditional media interviews where players can only respond to the questions asked, social media platforms offer them the freedom to start direct discussions about the topics they want to talk about.

It is part of the changing landscape in how sports fans, including us golfers, consume the product. Previously, consumption involved watching the game on television and perhaps discussing it with friends afterward. Now, the viewing experience usually includes watching the game and simultaneously following the Twitter feed to keep up not only with the match but also with the surrounding conversations.

While Twitter may provide some “random” stars like Kim, industry professionals are also striving to make things more entertaining. The social media team of the DP World Tour, perhaps the best in the industry, introduced an interesting concept called “The Green Room” during the recent Dubai Desert Classic.

Applying the “Big Brother” idea to post-round interviews, players were led into a small room where a robotic voice asked for their thoughts instead of an on-field reporter. The exciting element was that many players summoned to participate had just recorded disappointing scores or finishes for their round.

It was compelling content because it was authentic and real. And perhaps, that is the way of the future. (Or maybe not; honestly, who knows anymore?)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Who is Michael Kim?

2. What kind of information can I find on Kim’s Twitter account?

3. Why does Kim have such a following among golf fans?

4. What is the advantage of Twitter for PGA Tour players?

5. Why does a golf viewing experience include Twitter feed?

Definitions

– PGA Tour: It is the professional golf organization in the United States and has international significance.

Suggested Relevant Links

– https://www.pgatour.com/

– https://twitter.com/Kim_Michael